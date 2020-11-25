د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

No Festive Drinks This Year: Robert Abela Says Bars Will Remain Closed ‘For The Coming Weeks’

By ,

0
Article Featured Image

It seems like festive drinks in bars won’t be on the cards this December, as Prime Minister Robert Abela said they will remain closed for the “coming weeks” in light of the current COVID-19 situation.

“After a discussion with the Deputy Prime Minister, we’ve come to the decision to extend the legal notice for closed establishments like bars to remain shut for the weeks to come. It was a difficult decision but we believe in this situation we must remain prudent,” he explained at a press conference.

Bars were forced to close their doors at the beginning of November following rising COVID-19 cases, in a legal notice that was set to expire on Thursday 1st December.  

Snack bars and kiosks were allowed to remain open but were banned from selling any type of alcoholic beverage and must close down between 11pm and 5am the following morning.

Malta’s daily rate of virus cases had stabilised but remain high in the triple digits. Yesterday, Malta hit a grim milestone with five virus deaths announced, bringing the total death toll to 122.

However, the number of new COVID-19 cases could drop by close to 50% by the end of December if current measures are kept in place, the latest report by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has found.

If measures are kept in place, there will also lead to a significant drop in hospitalisations, new cases, and crucially fatalities.

What do you think about the decision? Comment below 

READ NEXT: Assistant Head Left Speechless By Junior College Student 'Handicapped And Fat' Attack

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK