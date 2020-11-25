No Festive Drinks This Year: Robert Abela Says Bars Will Remain Closed ‘For The Coming Weeks’

It seems like festive drinks in bars won’t be on the cards this December, as Prime Minister Robert Abela said they will remain closed for the “coming weeks” in light of the current COVID-19 situation.

“After a discussion with the Deputy Prime Minister, we’ve come to the decision to extend the legal notice for closed establishments like bars to remain shut for the weeks to come. It was a difficult decision but we believe in this situation we must remain prudent,” he explained at a press conference.

Bars were forced to close their doors at the beginning of November following rising COVID-19 cases, in a legal notice that was set to expire on Thursday 1st December.

Snack bars and kiosks were allowed to remain open but were banned from selling any type of alcoholic beverage and must close down between 11pm and 5am the following morning.

Malta’s daily rate of virus cases had stabilised but remain high in the triple digits. Yesterday, Malta hit a grim milestone with five virus deaths announced, bringing the total death toll to 122.

However, the number of new COVID-19 cases could drop by close to 50% by the end of December if current measures are kept in place, the latest report by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has found.

If measures are kept in place, there will also lead to a significant drop in hospitalisations, new cases, and crucially fatalities.

What do you think about the decision? Comment below