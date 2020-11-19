No Foul Play Suspected In 25-Year-Old Prisoner’s Death

د . إAEDSRر . س

No foul play is suspected in relation to a death of a 25-year-old Pakistani prisoner, informed prison sources told Lovin Malta.

A Magisterial inquiry is now underway to determine his cause of death as officials await results from an autopsy on the body.

The man was reportedly found dead in his cell at around 6am this morning during a morning round by correctional officers. Nothing suspicious was found in his cell, prison authorities said, and they do not have any reasons to believe anything unusual led to the man’s death.

As of September, there were three Pakistani nationals in Corradino Correctional Facilities.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea will be leading the inquiry.

