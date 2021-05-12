’No Gender Equality In Malta Until Draconian Abortion Laws Repealed’: Doctors For Choice Welcomes Historic Abortion Bill 

Doctors for Choice has “wholeheartedly welcomed” a historic bill calling for the decriminalisation of abortion in Malta being presented in parliament.

“For centuries, women in Malta have been victims of a law that prohibits them from terminating a pregnancy even if it poses a risk to their health and lives,” Doctors for Choice’s Chris Barbara told Lovin Malta.

“Any politician who does not want to see women face prison or other criminal sanctions for having a healthcare procedure must vote in favour of this law without delay. “

“There can be no true gender equality in our country until our draconian abortion law is repealed.”

Independent MP Marlene Farrugia presented the historic bill earlier today.

She said that the bill must ensure that no one is criminalised for health-related choices, including members of the medical profession.

“I think we agree that all lives must be protected and given all the support necessary to reach its full potential,” she said. “Protection of life doesn’t happen by threatening women or by denying women control over their body.”

Malta is one of the last countries on the planet with a blanket ban on abortion. It should be made clear that decriminalisation does not mean legalisation. Currently, abortion is a criminal offence and people who either receive, procure, or conduct the medical procedure are subject to jail time.

Figures show that many women in Malta still receive abortions despite the ban. Recent statistics show that at least 227 abortion pill kits were sent to women in Malta during the pandemic.