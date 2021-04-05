No Indication That Egrant Was Meant For Labour Party, Says Deputy Leader

Labour’s deputy leader today said he had no indication that the secret Panama company Egrant was set up for the Labour Party and that the party did not have the means to investigate the claim.

Daniel Micallef was asked whether he had investigated the rumours that Egrant was designed as a secret fund for the party’s election campaign.

The rumour was revived recently when disgraced former campaign manager and OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri referenced it as “E-Grant” in a long post on Facebook which he accompanied by a photo of one of Labour’s biggest mass meetings.

Micallef said the party did not have the means to investigate such a claim but that there was already a magisterial inquiry into Egrant where more than 400 witnesses were interviewed.

Assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia had originally linked Egrant to Joseph Muscat and his wife but the inquiry failed to establish any connection.

The company was set up by Nexia BT which is today in court over the setting up of money laundering structures for Schembri and others. Egrant was set up at the same time that the companies of Schembri and former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi were set up.

Asked why the party had not yet published its audited accounts or those of the party’s media company One Productions, Micallef said the party will publish its audited accounts once Covid restrictions are lifted and the party can invite its 750 members to a public gathering to confirm the accounts, as per its rules. Micallef also questioned how PN managed to publish its accounts despite these restrictions.

Micallef said work is also being carried out on the accounts of the party station One Productions which have not been published for over 10 years.

He said it was a “long process” and did not give a deadline of when these would be published.

