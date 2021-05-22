No Investigation Into PM’s Refusal To Tell Parliament Advertising Spend, Standards Commissioner Tells Cassola 

The Prime Minister’s refusal to answer parliamentary questions asking for a breakdown of expenditure by his office on advertising and communications can’t be investigated by the Standards Commissioner since the Speaker has already ruled on the matter.

The Commissioner’s decision follows a complaint by independent candidate Arnold Cassola, who asked Commissioner George Hyzler to investigate the fact that the Prime Minister had refused to reply to a series of question by Opposition MP Ivan Bartolo, in which he asked for a breakdown of expenditure by the Office of the Prime Minister on communications.

Bartolo asked Abela to provide parliament information regarding the amount of money spent on “communications with the media and advertising, press conferences and on Facebook since 2017.

Lovin Malta has also had countless Freedom of Information requests turned down, with the government claiming that it would be too costly to determine. Luckily, Lovin Malta has published and handy guide to how this can be done at no cost whatsoever.

However, Abela replied saying that he could not provide the information since it would be too expensive to compile. “The exercise of compiling the information as requested would exceed the advisory cost limit.”