‘No More Tests’: Virtu Will Accept Maltese Vaccine Certificate For Entry Into Sicily

Virtu Ferries will be recognising the Maltese vaccine certificate to enter Sicily.

In a short Facebook post, Virtu announced that this means that holders of a Maltese vaccine certificate will not need a rapid test prior to their arrival.

The Maltese certificate, which will be used to ascertain their vaccine status, has been available from 1st June. The EU plans to finalise an agreement recognising each member states vaccine certificate on 1st July.

Malta’s certificate includes a number of details – including the vaccine the person has taken, the manufacturer of that vaccine, the serial number of the doses taken, the date of that latest dose received, and the country where the person received their vaccination.

The certificate will carry the vaccinated person’s name, surname, date of birth, ID number, and a unique code for the certificate.