No More Wasted Holidays: Off-Days Falling On Saturday Or Sunday To Become Leave In 2021

Public holidays falling on a Saturday or Sunday will automatically become employee leave from 2021 onwards following a new cabinet decision.

The change comes after an amendment put forward by Minister Carmelo Abela on national holidays was approved by the government, with Abela himself saying it was important for Maltese workers to have a good work-life balance.

“Every worker needs to give at his workplace, but at the same time the same workers must have time for themselves and their family,” he said.

Saying this amendment fulfilled an electoral pledge, Abela noted that this amendment changes a previous amendment to the law that was passed back in 2005 under a PN administration.

This amendment must now be approved by parliament before it comes into effect.

If approved, any and all public holidays that fall on a weekend, and hence are not “utilised” by workers, will be turned into a day of leave for each employee.

Are you excited to see this amendment come into force?