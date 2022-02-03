No One Ever Defended Me While I Was Insulted For Ten Whole Years With PN’s Blessing, Rosianne Cutajar Says

A Maltese MP has opened up about how she feels the Opposition is “obsessed” with her following allegations that she used a vulgar word in Parliament yesterday

“The Opposition is obsessed with me.”

“You know what’s ironic?” Rosianne Cutajar asked rhetorically. “I’ve been insulted for the last ten years with all types of adjectives, with the PN’s blessing, without anyone defending me.”

Her comments come after PN MP Claudette Buttigieg said she heard Cutajar use the word qaħba (whore) as she was speaking in Parliament. She asked Cutajar to clarify whether she had said the slur in her regard, which Cutajar denied.

“The Honourable Claudette Buttigieg already did these theatrics before in regards another one of my colleagues,” Cutajar continued. “She had erred that day as well, so it’s interesting to see that she’s saying she has a good sense of hearing!”

She shared footage from what happened in Parliament in the wake of the allegedly overheard comment.