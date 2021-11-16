No One Ever Tried To Impose Any Political Pressure On Me, Malta’s Financial Crimes Police Head Says

Financial Crime Investigations Department head Alexandra Mamo has denied ever receiving any kind of political pressure into her investigations.

“Never, and I repeat never, have I received so much as a phone call or a message, not even from the police commissioner,” Mamo said in an interview with TVM when asked if she ever received political pressure into her work.

“I have a very good rapport with the police commissioner and I keep him updated on our investigations, but he has never pressured me on our investigations or an individual.”

The FCID has been under the microscope recently, with Opposition leader Bernard Grech urging police commissioner Angelo Gafa’ to inform the public whether former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is under investigation over consultancy payments.