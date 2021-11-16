No One Ever Tried To Impose Any Political Pressure On Me, Malta’s Financial Crimes Police Head Says
Financial Crime Investigations Department head Alexandra Mamo has denied ever receiving any kind of political pressure into her investigations.
“Never, and I repeat never, have I received so much as a phone call or a message, not even from the police commissioner,” Mamo said in an interview with TVM when asked if she ever received political pressure into her work.
“I have a very good rapport with the police commissioner and I keep him updated on our investigations, but he has never pressured me on our investigations or an individual.”
The FCID has been under the microscope recently, with Opposition leader Bernard Grech urging police commissioner Angelo Gafa’ to inform the public whether former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is under investigation over consultancy payments.
NGO Repubblika also staged a three-night camp outside the police depot to demand the immediate arrest of former minister Konrad Mizzi on corruption-related offences.
Asked whether she feels the pressure has grown on the FCID in recent months, Mamo said her officers read articles published in the press, analyse them in detail, and if needs be open investigations.
She also confirmed that police don’t need to await the outcome of a magisterial inquiry before opening parallel investigations.
However, she made it clear that police cannot charge people on the basis of intelligence alone.
“Intelligence must be converted into concrete and strong evidence that will allow us to prove a case against people or legal people beyond any reasonable doubt.”
Do you think the financial crimes police are doing a good job?