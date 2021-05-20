No Outdoor Cultural Activities To Be Allowed In Malta This Summer
Public activities in Malta will not be allowed until at least September, even with attendance controls and a vaccination “green card” process in place, Valletta Cultural Agency Chairman Jason Micallef has announced.
“We’ve made major sacrifices for 14-months straight. We waited for the vaccine to arrive, and the vaccine arrived. We followed orders, and we inoculated an entire country. Malta has the lowest rate of deaths and infections from all the European Union. Cases have dropped to 100!” Micallef said in a post announcing the news.
“I’ve just been officially informed that for this entire summer (until September) there will be no permission given for cultural activities in open spaces, streets, piazzas, and other venues even if the entrance is controlled or the audience shows a vaccination card,” he continued.
“This is something I absolutely cannot understand.”
Micallef’s announcement comes hours after Prime Minister Robert Abela told Lovin Malta that the government was taking a “prudent and cautious” approach to reopening the entertainment industry on the island.
However, Micallef was left to lament another summer lost, following the cancelled 2020 season.
“Under the current circumstances, I have nothing more to add apart from with great sorrow and disappointment, under the Superintendent of Public Health’s orders, I am announcing that all events planned for Valletta during summer are cancelled for the second consecutive year.”
His announcement comes ahead of Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci’s weekly press conference tomorrow, where she is expected to confirm Micallef’s announcement today.
