No Outdoor Cultural Activities To Be Allowed In Malta This Summer 

Public activities in Malta will not be allowed until at least September, even with attendance controls and a vaccination “green card” process in place, Valletta Cultural Agency Chairman Jason Micallef has announced.

“We’ve made major sacrifices for 14-months straight. We waited for the vaccine to arrive, and the vaccine arrived. We followed orders, and we inoculated an entire country. Malta has the lowest rate of deaths and infections from all the European Union. Cases have dropped to 100!” Micallef said in a post announcing the news.

“I’ve just been officially informed that for this entire summer (until September) there will be no permission given for cultural activities in open spaces, streets, piazzas, and other venues even if the entrance is controlled or the audience shows a vaccination card,” he continued.

“This is something I absolutely cannot understand.”