No Parking: Ambulances At Mater Dei Hospital Are Missing Calls Because They’ve Been Clamped

Private ambulance operators contracted to work at Mater Dei Hospital have been forced to deal with a rather unusual problem in recent weeks: having their ambulances clamped by the hospital’s security.

Parking at Mater Dei Hospital can be quite a nightmare, as anyone who’s had to visit loved ones in hospital can attest to, and while it is understandable for parking rules to be enforced, clamping ambulances actually being used by the hospital feels like it’s a step too far.

“Isn’t it obvious that an ambulance needs to be in hospital?” Charlton Caruana, the owner of a private ambulance company asked in a Facebook post this evening.

“It seems that the people of KIS Ltd only take orders from their manager in Italy. They also insist they don’t take orders from the police. So it seems that ambulances cannot park in Materi Dei.”