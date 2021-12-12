No Reason For Malta To Extend Wage Supplement Beyond This Month, Chamber Of SMEs Says 

Malta will enter new post-pandemic territory next month when it completely lets go of the wage supplement scheme.

And despite a recent call by Opposition leader Bernard Grech to extend the scheme by another three months, the CEO of the Chamber of SMEs believes now is the time to let it go.

“Our agreement with the government is for the wage supplement to last until the end of the year and we no reason to change that yet,” Abigail Mamo told Lovin Malta.

“Obviously everyone will be more comfortable with the wage supplement but I don’t think it will tally with the government’s very ambitious deficit targets. We should do our utmost to do without it.”

She said that the Chamber’s focus is on helping sectors badly impacted by the pandemic tap into Malta Enterprise schemes so that they can cover their costs in a sustainable manner.