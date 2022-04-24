No Report Filed Over Tigne’ Point Fight, No Arrests Made As Police Investigation ‘Ongoing’

Content warning: this article includes graphic footage some might find disturbing

No police report was filed following a public fight between two man in a popular shopping mall in Sliema.

Though no official report was filed, police investigations into the incident are ongoing, a police force spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

In the footage, which was shared widely across social media, two men can be seen grabbing at each other as a child can be heard screaming loudly in the background as the pair trade blows in front of everyone.