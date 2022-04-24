No Report Filed Over Tigne’ Point Fight, No Arrests Made As Police Investigation ‘Ongoing’
Content warning: this article includes graphic footage some might find disturbing
No police report was filed following a public fight between two man in a popular shopping mall in Sliema.
Though no official report was filed, police investigations into the incident are ongoing, a police force spokesperson told Lovin Malta.
In the footage, which was shared widely across social media, two men can be seen grabbing at each other as a child can be heard screaming loudly in the background as the pair trade blows in front of everyone.
Onlookers stare as one man attempts to break them up and things seem to calm down, before one of the men returns with a broom and begins attacking the other man with it, leading to an escalation in the fight.
Eventually, some men intervene and stop the two fighting.
It isn’t known whether either of the man needed medical treatment following the fight, nor whether any property within Tigne’ Point was damaged.
