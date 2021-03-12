‘No Sum Is Enough’: Maltese Mechanic To Appeal After Paltry €10,000 Awarded Over 15 Year Failure Of Justice

A Maltese man who spent 15 years being wrung through Malta’s courts has been awarded €10,000 in moral damages – a sum his legal team say is nothing compared to the psychological suffering he was put through as they plan to file an appeal next week.

Christopher Mazzitelli was also awarded 5% interest from the day criminal proceedings should have ended – a sum of around €15,500 – as well as legal costs for a constitutional case. Legal experts believe his case could have been heard in six or seven years, half of what it ended up taking.

In the meantime, he became a father of two who lived under a strict curfew where he had to be home every evening by nightfall.

The cases started with weak claims over drug trafficking, and only became more shoddy over the years, something that even the Constitutional Court has come out and criticised itself.

Back in 2004, Mazzitelli started working with an Qormi mechanic, Malta Today reported. In his 20s, he had dreams to be a footballer but became injured and had to change plans. He was about two months into his new job.

Unfortunately for Mazzitelli – a cannabis user in his youth – the police had been tipped off to the alleged illicit activity of the Qormi mechanic’s two sons, who would often appear at their father’s garage. Malta’s Drugs Squad opened a surveillance operation on the garage in April 2004, and recorded several individuals visiting the garage, the sons and Mazzitelli.

Eventually, five people leaving the garage were stopped and searched and drugs were found. All five told police they had bought the items from Mazzitelli, who worked at the garage, when brought in for questioning.

He became one of four people arrested and prosecuted for being part of a drug-trafficking conspiracy, as well as aggravated possession and trafficking of cannabis, cocaine and heroin.

Wasted years

The ensuing court case and the way Mazzitelli was treated for the next 14 years shows just how dangerous it can be to end up in the Maltese justice system with anything to do with drugs charges.

Under oath, he said that he used to smoke cannabis when he was younger but said that he had never “touched” heroin or cocaine. He also said he had never trafficked drugs.

He first spent 20 days in preventative arrest in Corradino Correctional Facility, then spent 163 days under house arrest as the Attorney General said he wasn’t trustworthy and that he ran the risk of tampering with the case’s evidence.

His house arrest conditions were harsh: he could only leave home to go to court. After 100 days of this, he was given permission to visit his lawyer’s offices.

Eventually he was allowed out till 6pm.After three years of this, he put in an official request to remove his evening curfew – however, regardless of his request, the curfew was only lifted in January 2019, over a decade later.

In those years, Mazzitelli became a father and had two children. However, a 6pm curfew – which was eventually extended to 8pm, then 9pm then 11pm – meant any family outings had to be cut short to make it home in time.

In this request, Mazzitelli made it abundantly clear that his prosecutors had repeatedly told the court that they “definitively did not have any further evidence” to issue a bill of indictment since 2006.

However, it changed little, and he lived under a strict curfew nearly the entire time his case was heard in court.

During court sittings, the original witnesses police had relied on admitted they only mentioned Mazzitelli when being questioned by police because they were afraid of the Qormi mechanic’s two notorious sons. Criminal proceedings continued regardless.