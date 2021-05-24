No Suspect Should Be Denied Bail Unless Case Is ‘Very Serious’, PN Proposes 

No suspect should be denied bail unless they have been charged with a “very serious” crime and should instead be tagged electronically, the Nationalist Party has proposed.

“As of last March, around a third of the entire prison population was people still awaiting their sentence,” PN candidate Graziella Galea told a press conference. “Unfortunately, some people die in jail while awaiting their sentences.”

This is one of nine proposals for prison reform that the PN launched today to ensure the “common good” reigns at Kordin.

They didn’t specify whether they will be updating bail laws though, instead pledging to boost the human resources within the judiciary and allocating magistrates solely to criminal cases so as to cut down on delays.

Meanwhile, they endorsed an electronic tagging system for prisoners found guilty that was recently proposed by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and proposed extending it to prisoners on bail.