No Suspect Should Be Denied Bail Unless Case Is ‘Very Serious’, PN Proposes
No suspect should be denied bail unless they have been charged with a “very serious” crime and should instead be tagged electronically, the Nationalist Party has proposed.
“As of last March, around a third of the entire prison population was people still awaiting their sentence,” PN candidate Graziella Galea told a press conference. “Unfortunately, some people die in jail while awaiting their sentences.”
This is one of nine proposals for prison reform that the PN launched today to ensure the “common good” reigns at Kordin.
They didn’t specify whether they will be updating bail laws though, instead pledging to boost the human resources within the judiciary and allocating magistrates solely to criminal cases so as to cut down on delays.
Meanwhile, they endorsed an electronic tagging system for prisoners found guilty that was recently proposed by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and proposed extending it to prisoners on bail.
These are the other seven proposals:
1. Extending Kordin within the same premises
2. Introducing half-way houses for prisoners approaching the end of their sentence
3. Launching a rehabilitation programme for prisoners with drug abuse problems
4. Making a greater diplomatic effort to repatriate foreign prisoners, ensuring they serve their sentences in their home countries
5. Setting up a centre, outside of Kordin, where prisoners’ children will be able to meet up with their parents in a non-prison environment
6. Reforming the parole system to ensure more prisoners are eligible
7. Granting parole to elderly prisoners and prisoners with health problems who are serving time for minor crimes.
Besides Graziella Galea, the press conference was also addressed by MP Beppe Fenech Adami and candidates Errol Cutajar and Darren Carabott.