No Warden Can Just Cancel A Ticket, LESA Head Insists After Report That Politicians Had Fines Forgiven

The CEO of Malta’s local enforcement agency has insisted that no official has the capability of cancelling fines from the agency’s system.

Svetlick Flores spoke to TVM after Times of Malta reported that a LESA official had deleted hundreds of contravention issued to politicians, business people and former top LESA officials in the past five years.

Contraventions reportedly ranged from exceeding the speed limit to parking on double yellow lines, in reserved areas without a permit, on the pavement and close to corners.

Flores had told Times of Malta that disciplinary proceedings were initiated against an official immediately after the agency received a complaint about them “on various issues”.

That person has also been transferred to another department.

However, he sought to downplay the report to TVM, insisting that no one with access to LESA’s ticketing system has the means to cancel tickets.

“In no instance can a ticket be cancelled,” he said. “Every process is recorded and audited. Even when you pay a ticket, it remains within the system and is marked as paid.”

He added that officials who give out tickets by mistake must declare under oath that he committed an error, after which a tribunal would then verify whether the mistake was a genuine one.

The Nationalist Party has called for an investigation into this report, warning that the honest work of wardens was being undermined “to benefit the few”.