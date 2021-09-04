Nobody Injured After Sliema Balcony Collapses Onto Street
A potentially serious accident was narrowly avoided this afternoon when the balcony of an old building in Sliema fell onto Triq il-Kbira in Sliema.
The balcony appears to have fallen at some point this afternoon. A spokesperson for the police said that no calls had been received about the collapse.
Photos have started doing the rounds on social media with people commenting that the incident could have had a far more serious conclusion.
“In Sliema on a busy pedestrian street, a balcony collapsed. Would not be surprised if the rent was €1000 a month,” said one Facebook user. “Let’s be real, like 60% of the buildings are in such bad condition that they should be condemned to be demolished.”
“I’m always avoiding balcony areas …. Mostly because of dripping pipes of AC outlet or someone washing their balcony. Now I can add falling balconies to the list,” said another.
In the meantime, it appears that parts of a second balcony near Qui-si-sana also fell, this time onto a parked car beneath.
Malta is littered with a number of abandoned old houses which are constantly being degraded by the elements, leading to incidents like this.
Tag someone who needs to read this