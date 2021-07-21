Non-Residents Making Up 60% Of Daily New COVID-19 Cases
Two-thirds of new cases of COVID-19 registered in Malta have been detected in non-residents, according to the Health Ministry.
Malta is currently experiencing a spike in new active cases with Malta now having reached 2,177 in just under two weeks. Hospitalisations remain lower however, with only 18 people currently receiving treatment at Mater Dei.
A health ministry spokesperson, speaking to the Times of Malta, said that roughly 60% of new cases detected each day were detected in non-residents. They added that “the higher proportion of cases fell in the under-19 age group”.
Earlier this month the government decided to shut down all English language schools, which have been blamed for driving the latest spike in new cases.
The spokesperson said that by the end of last week roughly 500 cases – a quarter of the total active cases – had been detected in English language school students.
Despite the schools’ closures, hundreds of students remain in Malta, either for logistical reasons, or because they have been placed in mandatory quarantine.
The Tourism Ministry has been forced to organise repatriation flights for a number of students who have found themselves stuck in Malta as a result of the closures.
Last week, an Italian MP complained that 120 Italian children, aged between 10 and 16, had been “kidnapped” in Malta and had been put into quarantine with little or no supervision or regard for their wellbeing.
