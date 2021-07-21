Non-Residents Making Up 60% Of Daily New COVID-19 Cases 

Two-thirds of new cases of COVID-19 registered in Malta have been detected in non-residents, according to the Health Ministry.

Malta is currently experiencing a spike in new active cases with Malta now having reached 2,177 in just under two weeks. Hospitalisations remain lower however, with only 18 people currently receiving treatment at Mater Dei.

A health ministry spokesperson, speaking to the Times of Malta, said that roughly 60% of new cases detected each day were detected in non-residents. They added that “the higher proportion of cases fell in the under-19 age group”.

Earlier this month the government decided to shut down all English language schools, which have been blamed for driving the latest spike in new cases.