Not A Single Gozitan Holiday Home Found Breaking COVID-19 Rules In Carnival Weekend 

COVID-19 rules intended to discourage large Carnival parties at holiday homes appear to have had their desired effect, with not a single Gozitan accommodation found in breach of the rules over the wekeend.

The Malta Tourism Authority said it carried out inspections on 802 licensed Gozitan rental accommodations between 11th and 14th February, equivalent to 65% of all licensed rental accommodations on the island. 

Not a single one was found in breach of the rules, which obliged property owners to ensure the number of people inside their building is the same as that outlined on their license. 

MTA officials also inspected 475 Gozitan restaurants over Carnival weekend, and not a single one was found open after 11pm.

Meanwhile, 1,885 infections were carried out at Maltese establishments and accommodations over Carnival weekend – two were found open after 11pm and a third is being investigated by the police. 

Were you expecting these results?

