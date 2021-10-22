‘Not Everyone In Malta Was Bad’: After Opening Up About Harassment, X Factor UK Singer Shares Positive Experience

After opening the island’s eyes to the abuse LGBTQI couples still face in Malta to this day, British singer Lucy Spraggan wanted to give a shout out to all the good Maltese people she met while holidaying here.

“Malta itself was beautiful and the history is so interesting,” Spraggan told Lovin Malta a day after her story went viral.

The X Factor UK singer’s story has led to major reactions across the island, with Equality Minister Owen Bonnici inviting her back to the island for EuroPride 2023 to online commentators saying they couldn’t believe what she was saying. However, though she left the island after just two and a half days due to the constant harassment she faced, it wasn’t all bad on the island.