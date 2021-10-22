‘Not Everyone In Malta Was Bad’: After Opening Up About Harassment, X Factor UK Singer Shares Positive Experience
After opening the island’s eyes to the abuse LGBTQI couples still face in Malta to this day, British singer Lucy Spraggan wanted to give a shout out to all the good Maltese people she met while holidaying here.
“Malta itself was beautiful and the history is so interesting,” Spraggan told Lovin Malta a day after her story went viral.
The X Factor UK singer’s story has led to major reactions across the island, with Equality Minister Owen Bonnici inviting her back to the island for EuroPride 2023 to online commentators saying they couldn’t believe what she was saying. However, though she left the island after just two and a half days due to the constant harassment she faced, it wasn’t all bad on the island.
“We did meet one very, very lovely local man called Johnny from Mdina who was the highlight of the trip,” Spraggan recounted. “He gave us local insight and told us where to go during our trip.”
“I have no doubt he represents most of the people of Malta, but sadly we caught a good few and unfortunate ones.
Spraggan had recounted, among other things, how a waiter at a restaurant had continuously flirted with her and her partner while they were trying to enjoy a nice meal, even angling to have a threesome with the pair.
“I was so sad about it as I’ve heard so many great things about the island,” she told Lovin Malta. “I had a look on Google maps but can’t find the name of the restaurant, will keep looking. It was in one of the beautiful squares in Valletta, next to one of the big, beige, historical buildings.”
You can read Spraggan’s full account below:
