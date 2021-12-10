‘Nothing Is Adding Up Anymore’: Sean Gravina Says It Should Be Either Vaccines Or Restrictions

Renowned chef Sean Gravina has questioned the logic behind the national mask mandate which is set to come into force tomorrow, stating the authorities should focus on either restrictions or vaccinations.

“I’m living the most contradictory life to date,” Gravina wrote. “I did my part, my family did their part and I’m still being forced to wear this blasted mask. Mandatory? Bull!”

“Nothing is adding up anymore and I’m tired of it. I injected my self with a foreign body so I can live and now we are once again being asked to get the booster and on the same week we are being forced to wear our mask?”

“I am all for vaccines but I’m not going to keep on vaccinating myself and live within restrictions, it’s time to make up your mind it’s either one or the other, not both. It is what it is. The people need to live. Enough is enough.”