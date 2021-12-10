‘Nothing Is Adding Up Anymore’: Sean Gravina Says It Should Be Either Vaccines Or Restrictions
Renowned chef Sean Gravina has questioned the logic behind the national mask mandate which is set to come into force tomorrow, stating the authorities should focus on either restrictions or vaccinations.
“I’m living the most contradictory life to date,” Gravina wrote. “I did my part, my family did their part and I’m still being forced to wear this blasted mask. Mandatory? Bull!”
“Nothing is adding up anymore and I’m tired of it. I injected my self with a foreign body so I can live and now we are once again being asked to get the booster and on the same week we are being forced to wear our mask?”
“I am all for vaccines but I’m not going to keep on vaccinating myself and live within restrictions, it’s time to make up your mind it’s either one or the other, not both. It is what it is. The people need to live. Enough is enough.”
He said people should get used to COVID-19 and that the authorities should let them live without imposing fresh restrictions.
“Let’s not compare ourselves to other countries. Let’s be the better nation we are, yes for booster, no for restrictions,” he said.
“If you want a good booster rate, decrease the restrictions not increase. People are resisting now. It’s obvious.”
Yesterday, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced a national mask mandate for all public places, effective as of tomorrow.
People who are caught maskless risk a fine of €100, reducible to €50 if paid before the commencement of legal proceedings.
People will have to wear a mask at all times when outdoors in public, including when they’re walking by themselves. Asked to explain the scientific reasoning behind this decision, Fearne said there’s a risk that people walking by themselves might encounter other people.
Cover photo: Left: Sean Gravina (Photo: Facebook), Right: Stock photo
