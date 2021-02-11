‘Nothing Will Ever Silence Me’: Nationalist MP Defiant After Violent Gallows Death Threat

The PN’s Shadow Minister for Justice has reacted strongly to a violent comment calling for him to be hung in his hometown’s pjazza.

“There are those who think I should be killed in the Siġġiewi pjazza, and after perform violence on my dead body. With this incitement to violence and hatred against me, they will never shut my mouth and stop me from working for justice and truth. Nothing and no one will ever silence me,” Karol Aquilina said today.

The comment was made publicly under an article where Aquilina was speaking about the ongoing “game” being played with the apparent arrest and release of individuals like former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and former OPM Chief of Staff Keith Schembri.

It was not made by a fake account, and Aquilina even shared the name and face of the person who made the violent comment, which said: “You deserve to be taken to the gallows in the middle of the Siġġiewi pjazza, tied to San Nikola and everyone that walks by sticks a sewing needle into you, so you get what you deserve, you hateful man.”