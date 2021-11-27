Nurses Now Want Health Permanent Secretary’s Resignation, In Latest Row Over Working Conditions 

Malta’s nurses union is calling for the resignation of the Health Ministry’s Permanent Secretary over a number of concerns related to working conditions for Phlebotomists and Decontamination Sterilisation Technicians.

The union said it had been trying to reach an agreement with the ministry for a new sectoral agreement for the workers and that while it had adopted a proactive approach to the talks, the same could not be said of the ministry’s permanent secretary.

While not named in the union’s press release, Joseph Rapa is the current permanent secretary.

The union accused him of a “careless approach” and of having no concern for what it described as a shortage of Phlebotomists and Decontamination Sterilisation Technicians.

The permanent secretary, it said, was more interested in fighting the union’s directives in court than in trying to find a compromise.