Nurses Union Orders Industrial Action Despite Court Order Declaring It Detrimental To People’s Health 

However, last week, a court-ordered that the directives related to sterilisation technicians be withdrawn since they were detrimental to people’s health as a result of the cancellation of a considerable number of appointments.

Last month, the union issued directives to technicians who sterilise the hospital’s surgical equipment, as well as nurses who draw blood and dental surgery assistance. The directives were issued over a dispute about employees’ financial packages.

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses has issued new directives to a number of its members despite a court last week ordering that the directives be withdrawn over detrimental effects they would have on patients.

Despite the court order, the union said on Wednesday that it had reissued directives to workers, while accusing the government of using the law courts against it and its members.

The government was consistently resorting to court when faced with the threat of industrial action, the union said.

Its members, MUMN said, were being deprived of updated sectoral agreements which the union had been trying to secure for nine months now. No agreement has so far been reached because of the “government’s arrogance and stubbornness”.

It accused health authorities and the government in general of arrogance. “This shows the arrogance and lack of respect this government has towards healthcare professionals, the union said, adding no other administration had acted this way in the past.

MUMN said that while it respected the court’s decision, it would not be muzzled by the government’s tactics.

Have you been impacted by the union’s directives?