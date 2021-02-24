Sergeant Who Celebrated Daphne’s Murder Off Police Force, But Authorities Refuse To Say If He Was Fired Or Retired
Ramon Mifsud, the police officer who celebrated Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder on social media, is no longer part of the police force. However, authorities won’t divulge whether he was fired or allowed to retire and reap all the benefits that come with it.
Police have confirmed with Lovin Malta that Mifsud is no longer part of the force. Still, they are refusing to reveal whether he was axed from the job, citing confidentiality reasons. If Mifsud was allowed to retire, he would benefit from the police’s retirement package. Requests for clarification from the ministry have gone by unanswered.
On 16th October 2017, just hours after Caruana Galizia was killed by a car bomb outside her Bidnija home, Mifsud wrote:
“What goes around comes around, cow dung! Feeling happy :)”
He was suspended the next day on half-pay and the Public Service Commission opened an investigation. The incident was widely condemned by leading figures in the country, but it seems action was never taken.
In September 2020, former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar confirmed that Mifsud was still on half-pay by the time Cutajar stepped down from the role in January 2020.
Answering questions posed by lawyer Jason Azzopardi, Cutajar said immediate action was taken in his suspension. However, whenever the case was set to be heard, Mifsud didn’t show up.
At the time, Lovin Malta was informed that disciplinary action was still pending, with the trial put on hold for “medical reasons”.
