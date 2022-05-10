OHSA Open Investigation Into Joseph Ellul’s Death At WasteServ 

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority has opened up an investigation into an incident at the WasteServ Incinerator facility in Marsa that led to Joseph Ellul’s death.

OHSA kickstarted investigations as soon as the accident was reported at 9am and will not be able to make any other comments until the investigation is concluded.

According to reports, Ellul, aged 38, was handling machinery used to cut meat before it goes into the incinerator. The victim reportedly then fell and suffered serious injuries.

His sudden death while at work at a Wasteserv plant this morning has sent shockwaves throughout his community.

A magisterial inquiry is underway and a police investigation is ongoing.

Are Malta’s workspaces safe?