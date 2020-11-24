Oliver Friggieri’s State-Organised Funeral To Take Place Tomorrow

Profs Oliver Friggieri’s state-organised funeral will be taking place tomorrow, 24th November at 2pm at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta.

The funeral will also be streamed live on the MaltaGov Facebook page.

Friggieri passed away last Saturday at the age of 73. Known as one of the country’s biggest novelists, poets, and literary critics, Friggieri also co-founded the children’s magazine Is-Sagħtar and the local publishing house Klabb Kotba Maltin.

Upon the announcement of his passing, many took to Facebook to pay tribute to him, including Prime Minister Roberta Abela, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech, and Health Minister Chris Fearne.

