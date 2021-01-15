Oliver Scicluna Will Be Co-Opted Into Malta’s Parliament, PM Confirms
Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disability Oliver Scicluna is awaiting approval from the Labour Party’s parliamentary group to be co-opted into parliament, Prime Minister Robert Abela confirmed.
Abela said that Scicluna’s co-option will be discussed during a meeting with the Labour Party’s parliamentary group later today.
If co-opted, Scicluna will be taking on newly-elected MP Gavin Gulia’s vacated seat. Gulia had resigned from parliament just one day after being elected.
Scicluna has been involved in the sector for a number of years and has been a figurehead in championing disability rights. He is also the chairman of the National Commission for Persons with a Disability.
Scicluna is also involved with several government entities, serving on the boards of Transport Malta, Jobsplus, the Valletta 2018 Foundation and Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector.