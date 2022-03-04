On The Ukrainian Border: Paul Caruana Galizia’s Reports On Europe’s New War Are Eye-Opening

Mothers huddling with their young children in buildings seeking protection, refugees burning rubbish to keep warm and families dreaming of safety – the crisis along the Polish-Ukrainian is testament to how quickly a nation can be turned upside down within days.

As fears of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine continue to mount, an estimated one million people are fleeing the country westwards, with estimates that seven million people may need to flee in the face of potential war.

Working with media house Tortoise, Maltese journalist Paul Caruana Galizia is on the border between Ukraine and Poland, a key area that families need to pass through in their efforts to seek safety.