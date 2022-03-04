On The Ukrainian Border: Paul Caruana Galizia’s Reports On Europe’s New War Are Eye-Opening
Mothers huddling with their young children in buildings seeking protection, refugees burning rubbish to keep warm and families dreaming of safety – the crisis along the Polish-Ukrainian is testament to how quickly a nation can be turned upside down within days.
As fears of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine continue to mount, an estimated one million people are fleeing the country westwards, with estimates that seven million people may need to flee in the face of potential war.
Working with media house Tortoise, Maltese journalist Paul Caruana Galizia is on the border between Ukraine and Poland, a key area that families need to pass through in their efforts to seek safety.
“It’s freezing in Medyka, the busiest post on Poland’s border with Ukraine. Refugees are warming themselves around the smoking piles of rubbish. Volunteers are bringing them clothes and dishing out rice with dhal, helping them with the next leg of their journey. Paramedics carry away a woman who has just collapsed.”
A 40-mile column of Russian trucks and armour that has scarcely moved is still 30 km from Kyiv’s northern suburbs.
Does it ultimately spell doom for the Ukrainian resistance, or for Putin?
Speaking with people on the border, Caruana Galizia gives vivid details on the day-to-day processes families are facing in the region, to how they are fed, how they sleep and how they wait for more information on their fates.
But it’s not just Ukrainians – Caruana Galizia speaks to other nationals who were living in Ukraine, and have now found themselves swept up in the invasion.
Read Caruana Galizia’s reports from the border by following this link.
