ONE And NET Have Now Made It To The European Parliament, Thanks To David Casa

“I am pleased to announce that Net TV and One News are now accessible on Parliament’s channels. As a Quaestor I worked to ensure the commencement of the technical work to allow access to TV channels available including in Malta,” Casa said.

The MEP, who also holds the role of Quaestor at the parliament, announced the development in a tweet today.

All members of the European Parliament will now be able to tune in to One News and NET TV for the latest objective news and analysis about politics in Malta thanks to efforts by Nationalist MEP David Casa.

Casa said that upon being elected as a Quaestor and a member of Parliament’s Bureau, he had immediately set out to ensure that channels from member states that previously weren’t available are included in the list of available channels.

Casa said he had also approached the administration of the Public Broadcasting Services to be able to have TVM1 and TVM2 accessible in Parliament.

“Technical discussions between the European Parliament’s DG ITEC and PBS are ongoing,” he said.

Casa thanked the administration of NET TV and ONE TV for their cooperation with the European Parliament.

“Whilst today, streaming of local channels is easily done through various hardware, the fact that Malta was one of the few Member States without its TV channels broadcasted in the EP, was something which in my opinion, was not acceptable. Today, when it comes to the television services within the European Parliament, Malta has been placed on the same level as all the other Member States,” Casa said.

