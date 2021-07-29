ONE And NET Must Both Be Impartial, Daphne Caruana Galizia Public Inquiry Finds
Political party media stations must be impartial, as per their constitutional obligation, the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry has found.
“The impartiality [obligation for TV stations] has so far been incorrectly interpreted as applying solely for TVM but not for political party TV stations, which are mistakingly considered as balancing each other out,” the inquiry’s conclusions read.
Although the Constitution states that all broadcasting must be impartial, a proviso of the Broadcasting Act allows the Broadcasting Act to permit propaganda on the premise that ONE and NET balance each other out.
Lovin Malta has filed a constitutional case challenging this proviso as unconstitutional.
The public inquiry also called for a revision of the constitutional provisions which establish the Broadcasting Authority, arguing that TVM has failed in its duty to properly report on corruption stories that had been revealed by investigative journalists.
