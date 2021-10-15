د . إAEDSRر . س

One COVID-19 Patient In Mater Dei’s ITU As 25 New Cases Confirmed

Malta has found 25 new COVID-19 cases alongside 24 new recoveries over the last 24 hours, Malta’s Health Authorities have announced.

Eleven people are being treated for COVID-19 in Mater Dei Hospital, one of which is in the ITU.

There were no new deaths were recorded during the same time period, leaving the national COVID-19 death toll at 449.

Earlier today, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced the relaxation of a number of COVID-19 mitigation measures.

