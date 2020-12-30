One Death, 124 New COVID-19 Cases And 138 Recoveries Confirmed In Malta

د . إAEDSRر . س

There has been one new COVID-19-related death in Malta over the last 24 hours, Malta’s Superintendent of Health has confirmed.

The death comes alongside 124 new cases and 138 more recoveries. They come after 3,043 swabs were undertaken in the last 24 hours, meaning there are now 1,392 active COVID-19 cases in Malta.

Malta also registered three cases of a new, more transmissible variant of the coronavirus have been found on the island today, in two foreigners and one Maltese person.

Charmaine Gauci said that it was more important than ever to follow COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing, especially during these festive holidays.

