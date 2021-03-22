99-Year-Old Patient Passes Away As Malta Records 191 New COVID-19 Cases

There are 191 new COVID-19 cases found in Malta in the last 24 hours according to the Ministry of Health.

This was found after 3,413 swab tests were carried out.

One more death was also recorded, meaning the total death toll has risen to 373.

A 99-year-old woman died at the Good Samaritan Long Term Facility while being treated for COVID-19.

With 323 more recoveries, active cases have dropped slightly to 2,603.