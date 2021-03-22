د . إAEDSRر . س

99-Year-Old Patient Passes Away As Malta Records 191 New COVID-19 Cases

There are 191 new COVID-19 cases found in Malta in the last 24 hours according to the Ministry of Health.

This was found after 3,413 swab tests were carried out.

One more death was also recorded, meaning the total death toll has risen to 373.

A 99-year-old woman died at the Good Samaritan Long Term Facility while being treated for COVID-19.

With 323 more recoveries, active cases have dropped slightly to 2,603.

 

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 22•03•2021

Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Monday, 22 March 2021

Meanwhile, over 145, 934 doses have been administered since the vaccination programme began last December, 44,483 of which were second doses.

What do you make of these figures?

Sam is an over-caffeinated artist fighting for a cooler and freer world, one article, song or impromptu protest at a time. Hit her up with thought-provoking ideas or dreams at [email protected] or @princess.wonderful on Instagram.

