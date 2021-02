One Death And 199 New COVID-19 Cases Discovered In Malta

At least 199 new COVID-19 cases were discovered in Malta over the last 24 hours alongside 89 recoveries.

This brings the number of active cases 2,425. Malta officially surpassed 20,000 total COVID-19 cases yesterday.

One person, a 74-year-old male, passed away from COVID-19 related issues in Mater Dei. A total of 298 people have died from the virus in Malta so far.

The new numbers were found after 3,207 swab tests were carried out.

A total of 55,709 doses have been given out so far, with 17,843 being second doses.