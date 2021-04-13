One Hospitalised In Mosta Crash That Left One Car Atop Another

A 29-year-old woman from Mosta has been hospitalised following a collision between two cars in Triq Anglu Gatt in Mosta.

A police spokesperson confirmed that an accident had taken place at 2pm this afternoon and involved a Toyota Corolla being driven by a 29-year-old woman from Mosta, and a Suzuki Swift being driven by a 28-year-old woman from Pieta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FreeHour – Student App (@freehour_malta)

The woman hospitalised was driving the Corolla. Her condition is as yet unknown.

The two cars appear to have collided at some speed, with photos showing the Corolla practically on top of the Swift.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Do you think driving in Malta is becoming more reckless?