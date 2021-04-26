One In Five People In Malta Are Fully Vaccinated, With Country Recording Just 15 New Cases

Roughly one in five people are no fully vaccinated against COVID-19, new figures show.

As of 25th April, a total of 100,686 out of a total population of 505,000 people have received a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Around 313,000 people have received one dose.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry announced 15 new cases, 58 recoveries, and zero deaths over the last 24 hours.

This means that active cases now stand at 422.