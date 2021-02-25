One Maltese Company Offers Free Repairs On Cars Of People Who Lost Their Jobs During Pandemic

One Maltese auto repair company is offering to cover the costs of all parts and labour to car repairs for people who have lost their job or suffered significant income loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Writing on social media, SAIDways Autocare said that the initiative forms part of a pay it forward scheme. They’ll offer to do any repair, except for work to the body.

“In such difficult times, we have decided to do a good deed to someone! We want to give them the opportunity to be able to go to work and commute,” they said.

To apply, send the auto care company with details as to why this particular person needs this little helping hand.

SAIDways will post a photo of the car chosen and the repairs done. Anyone interested will need to send in their request by 10th March 2021.

“Please PAY it forward yourselves we encourage you to do a good deed to someone, we hope PAY it forward will go viral and people in need will receive more help when they really need it!!”