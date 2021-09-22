One Maltese eNGO Has Removed 100,000 Tonnes Of Litter From Coasts, Countryside And Seas Since It Began Operating

Żibel, a local eNGO fighting Malta’s never-ending litter problem, has collected over 100,000 tonnes of rubbish from the country’s countrysides, coasts, and seas since it began operating in March 2017.

Following their latest operation, which lasted five days and took place to commemorate World Clean Up Day, Żibel has collected around 106,900 tonnes of trash from the country.

The latest clean-up saw 65 divers, freedivers and coastal volunteers⁠⁠ come together to pick up 9,200kg of waste over the five-day operation.

“What a way to bring in @worldcleanupday.global 2021 and our 100 tonne milestone. Our amazing volunteer divers spent most of last week in limited visibility, gradually filling repurposed fish farm nets with debris from the seabed,” Żibel said.

Some items they discovered included rystal drink glasses, a laptop, power tools, cameras and even a ceramic Christmas tree.

Żibel conducts regular clean-ups across the island and are always looking for volunteers to help out with their amazing work.