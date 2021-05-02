One Man Dies From COVID-19 As Active Cases Drop To 261 In Malta

One man has died from COVID-19 in Malta over the last 24 hours, bringing total deaths to 416.

This comes as only 12 new cases were found in Malta during the same time period alongside 20 new recoveries.

This means Malta’s active cases now stand at 261, a decrease from yesterday’s 270.

A total of 339,727 vaccine doses have been given out, with 108,216 of those jabs being second doses.