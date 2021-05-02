د . إAEDSRر . س

One Man Dies From COVID-19 As Active Cases Drop To 261 In Malta

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

One man has died from COVID-19 in Malta over the last 24 hours, bringing total deaths to 416.

This comes as only 12 new cases were found in Malta during the same time period alongside 20 new recoveries.

This means Malta’s active cases now stand at 261, a decrease from yesterday’s 270.

A total of 339,727 vaccine doses have been given out, with 108,216 of those jabs being second doses.

Just today, Malta announced that anyone over the age of 30 can sign up for the vaccine as of next Tuesday.

Tag someone who needs to know this 

READ NEXT: Young Couple Arrested After Attacking 72-Year-Old Man Who Tried To Stop Them Damaging Vehicle In St Julian's

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All