One Man Dies While Positive For COVID-19 As 832 New Cases Found In Malta

An 88-year-old male is the latest patient to die while testing positive for COVID-19 in Malta, Malta’s health authorities have confirmed.

Over the last 24 hours, 832 new cases of the virus were discovered in Malta.

There are now 6,519 active cases on the island, with 83 of them being treated in Mater Dei Hospital. Five patients are being treated in the ITU.

There were 78 new recoveries during the same time period.

The national COVID-19 death toll currently rests at 476.