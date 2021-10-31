One Neglected Road In Mellieħa Has Become Extremely Dangerous For Residents

One neglected road in Mellieħa starved of any upgrades has become extremely dangerous for residents in the locality.

The road, located near Triq l-Għajn tal-Mellieħa, has experienced major development over the last few years with several apartment blocks sprouting up along the street. Still, infrastructural works on the thirty-metre road have never actually been completed.

It has created a nightmare for residents who have to avoid large potholes daily or face becoming on the receiving end of punctures and other damage to their cars.

“This will only get worse once the heavy rains start and the large potholes will begin to resemble craters and the cracks all over the street will open up even more,” one resident told Lovin Malta.

The local council has reportedly delayed works on the road because of the continued development in the area. However, residents argue that this waiting game is simply leaving the area with poor infrastructure in an area rife with apartment blocks.

Residents have reached out to several government bodies, however, no action is being taken, with one ministry allegedly providing one concerned party with a quote for said works.

Many feel that they are simply being ignored by the authorities meant to provide them with decent services in their areas of residence.

” I urge the powers that be to please look into the situation as soon as possible before the road will not be able to be used at all and before it inevitably causes serious damage or injury,” the resident said.

Ironically, most of the residents who moved there did so to find a more tranquil life away from the chaos of other parts of the island. However, rather than find peace, they’ve been left dealing with a dangerous road alone.

What do you think of the issue?