One Of Comino’s Last Residents Passes Away From Kidney Complications

One of Comino’s last residents, Anġlu Vella, has passed away.

Known as the angel of Comino, the 74-year-old died from complications in his kidneys earlier on today.

Vella spent 70 years living on the tiny, barren island between Malta and Gozo.

He was born on Comino and spent most of his life there. While he regularly travelled to Gozo’s General Hospital each week to receive treatment, he refused to move from his beloved island.

The Vella family has lived there for around 100 years. It once boasted seventeen residents, but only two remain – Anġlu’s brother Salvu Vella and his sister known as Veggie.

RIP Anġlu!