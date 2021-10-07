One Person Admitted To ITU In Mater Dei As 19 New COVID-19 Cases Found In Malta
Malta’s health authorities have confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 alongside 15 new recoveries over the last 24 hours.
One person has been admitted to the ITU in Mater Dei Hospital, after nearly a week of no patients needing the specialised care.
Nine people are currently being treated for the virus in Mater Dei.
There were no new deaths over this period. There are currently 271 active cases.
