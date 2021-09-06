One Person Dies From COVID-19 As 37 New Cases Found In Malta

One person has died from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours.

A 77-year-old man has passed away while testing positive for the virus, Malta’s health authorities said today.

This brings the national death toll to 445.

37 new cases were found alongside 49 more recoveries, bringing active cases to 710.

A total of 29 patients are currently being treated in Mater Dei Hospital, with two of them being in the ITU.