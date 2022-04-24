د . إAEDSRر . س

One Person Dies While Testing Positive For COVID-19 As Active Cases Drop Below 5,000

One person has died while testing positive for COVID-19 in Malta as 196 new cases were found over the last 24 hours.

This means active cases have dropped below 5,000, currently standing at 4,865. A total of 688 people have died while testing positive for the virus since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Malta is making major moves to remove all COVID-19 restrictions as authorities around the globe look towards a post-pandemic world.

From 2nd May, masks will no longer be needed in public spaces and shops, with most of the remaining measures also set to be affected from that day onwards.

