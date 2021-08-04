One Person Hospitalised Following Four Vehicle Collision In St Paul’s Bay

One person has been hospitalised following a four car collision in St Paul’s Bay.

At around 5pm Tuesday evening, police were called to Triq il-Korp tal-Pijunier, St Paul’s Bay, following reports of a serious accident.

On the scene, a Mercedes being driven by a 24-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay had collided with a Renault Zoe which had two 64-year-old Spanish women inside.

The collision also struck two nearby parked cars, a Volkswagen and Ford, damaging them as well, police told Lovin Malta.

The Renault’s passenger was taken to Mater Dei for medical treatment where she was certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations into the accident continue.

Following the accident, traffic in the busy area quickly piled up, with some motorists reporting delays up to three hours later.

Cover photo: Malta Road Traffic Updates

