د . إAEDSRر . س

One-Shot Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Begins Distribution To EU Member States

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

EU member states have begun receiving deliveries of the highly-anticipated, one-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

Distribution began yesterday with the EU bloc expected to receive 55 million doses of the vaccine by June.

Malta will receive consignments of the J&J vaccine as it aims to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 by June – a revised date brought forward from August following a highly effective vaccination campaign.

So far, a total of 244,718 people in Malta have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine with 71,481 receiving both doses.

Last month, the European Medicines Agency granted “conditional marketing authorisation” for the J&J vaccine for people aged 18 and over.

This is the fourth vaccine to be granted approval by the bloc and differs from all other vaccines in that it requires a single dose.

Meanwhile, the Russian-produced Sputnik vaccine continues to be tested by the EMA for safety and effectiveness.

What do you make of this news? Let us know below

READ NEXT: COVID-19 Home Inspections A Justified Exception To Privacy Rights, Giovanni Bonello Contends

When JP's not too busy working on polyrhythmic beats, you'll probably find him out and about walking his dog.

You may also love

View All