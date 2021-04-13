One-Shot Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Begins Distribution To EU Member States

EU member states have begun receiving deliveries of the highly-anticipated, one-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

Distribution began yesterday with the EU bloc expected to receive 55 million doses of the vaccine by June.

Malta will receive consignments of the J&J vaccine as it aims to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 by June – a revised date brought forward from August following a highly effective vaccination campaign.

So far, a total of 244,718 people in Malta have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine with 71,481 receiving both doses.

Last month, the European Medicines Agency granted “conditional marketing authorisation” for the J&J vaccine for people aged 18 and over.

This is the fourth vaccine to be granted approval by the bloc and differs from all other vaccines in that it requires a single dose.

Meanwhile, the Russian-produced Sputnik vaccine continues to be tested by the EMA for safety and effectiveness.

