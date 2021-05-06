One Vaccine Dose Was Given Out Every 12 Seconds In Record Day For Inoculation In Malta

Malta has just experienced the biggest day in its vaccination programme, with no fewer than 7,008 jabs given out over the last 24 hours.

That means one jab was given out every 12 seconds, a record pace for Malta’s health professionals.

And during the same day, only nine new cases were found, including Lydia Abela, the wife of Prime Minister Robert Abela, who is currently in quarantine.

The number was announced during a press conference by Health Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci. During the same press conference, they announced the lifting of a number of restrictive measures – including the reopening of gyms and bars – over the next few weeks.

This week, Malta was confirmed to be the second-most vaccinated country in the world, only after Israel.

At least 52.81% of Malta’s population has received at least one jab, with Malta’s single-dose stat now overtaking the United States, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, which stand at 44.11%, 50.95% and 51.38% respectively.

And as of today, the one-dose Johnson & Johnson jab is being rolled out, a jab which was called a “game-changer” by Fearne himself.

