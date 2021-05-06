د . إAEDSRر . س

One Vaccine Dose Was Given Out Every 12 Seconds In Record Day For Inoculation In Malta

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta has just experienced the biggest day in its vaccination programme, with no fewer than 7,008 jabs given out over the last 24 hours.

That means one jab was given out every 12 seconds, a record pace for Malta’s health professionals.

And during the same day, only nine new cases were found, including Lydia Abela, the wife of Prime Minister Robert Abela, who is currently in quarantine.

The number was announced during a press conference by Health Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci. During the same press conference, they announced the lifting of a number of restrictive measures – including the reopening of gyms and bars – over the next few weeks.

This week, Malta was confirmed to be the second-most vaccinated country in the world, only after Israel.

At least 52.81% of Malta’s population has received at least one jab, with Malta’s single-dose stat now overtaking the United States, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, which stand at 44.11%, 50.95% and 51.38% respectively.

And as of today, the one-dose Johnson & Johnson jab is being rolled out, a jab which was called a “game-changer” by Fearne himself.

Are you impressed with the inoculation rollout?

READ NEXT: 221 Days Later: Malta Finally Sets Reopening Date For Bars And Każini

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All