One Woman Dies While Positive For COVID-19 As 304 New Cases Found In Malta

One woman has died while positive for COVID-19, Malta’s health authorities have confirmed.

The woman was aged 84, and is the island’s 619th COVID-19 related death.

A total of 304 new cases have been discovered over the last 24 hours, a sizeable increase compared to previous days. 115 new recoveries were also found, bringing active cases to 1,861.

Fifty people are currently being treated for the virus in Mater Dei, with one person given intensive care.